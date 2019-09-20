City Council Candidates will Tout Agenda during Forum

Affordable housing, economic development, Charlotte’s rising homicide rate; and the building boom that’s undergirding the Queen City’s regional attraction will be among the top issues during a Candidates forum on Thursday, September 26th at the Omegas of Charlotte Center.  The Black Political Caucus,   in conjunction with the Omegas of Charlotte, and Radio One Charlotte’s 105.3, Praise 100.9 and 92.7 The Block, will feature City Council Candidates from each district – both opposed and unopposed. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Attorney Khalif Rhodes, Chairman of the Black Political Caucus and Monifa Drayton, that organization’s ‘Get Out the Vote’ Chair.

