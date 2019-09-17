Twitter Reacts To Woman Who Bailed R. Kelly Out Wanting Her Money Back

On Tuesday, a Cook County judge made some notable rulings when it came to Kelly’s sexual assault and sexual abuse charges, according to CBS Chicago.

First, he denied the prosecutors request to increase Kelly’s $1 million bond, explaining that the singer already is being held without bail on separate sex crime allegations in federal court.

Secondly, the judge ruled that the woman who posted Kelly’s bail, Valencia Love, could not get her money back.

Kelly is facing four separate indictments in Cook County, involving various counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse against four women. Three of the alleged victims were kids at the time of the alleged abuse, according to the prosecutors.

Kelly posted bond after his original February arrest, but Cook County prosecutors requested an increase in Kelly’s bond in August once federal prosecutors in New York and Chicago brought new charges against him. However, Judge Lawrence Flood denied this request at the Tuesday hearing.

Meanwhile, Love’s attorney tried to get his client’s money back when Love paid $100,000 to bail out Kelly earlier this year. John Collins said Love wasn’t aware that Kelly was under additional investigations when she agreed to put up the 10% of his $1 million bond necessary to release him from jail.

Since Kelly is now being held without bond on separate federal sex crime charges, Collins argued that “there’s no need to have her money sitting in deposit.”

However, the judge wasn’t having it.

Flood explained that Love signed a bond slip warning that she could lose her money even if Kelly adhered to the conditions of his bond because a judge might require that money be used to pay his attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, and other expenses.

This left Love in the dust and Twitter couldn’t help but laugh.

Who wants the tea on Valencia Love and the bail situation??? #RKelly #MuteRKelly pic.twitter.com/dk6gOQDZWy — Keep R. Kelly Locked Up (@KeepRKellyDown) September 17, 2019

Y’all be careful putting bail money up and not knowing how deep a person’s troubles are. The women Valencia Love who put up the $100,000 in February for R. Kelly can’t get her money back. https://t.co/w0YaV23gRT #RKelly #SurvivingRKelly — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) September 17, 2019

Keep sharing info on #RKelly about these alleged victims, that info is being gathered by the defense and the prosecution. BTW I thought Valencia Love said he repaid her plus 10%. pic.twitter.com/OQBTseLkSg — AViewFromTracysPoint (@AVFTP1) September 17, 2019

This sweaty pig was in court trying to argue to get Valencia Love’s bail money back. Of course, the judge made him look dumb af. He kept sweating and wiping his face with napkins. 😅🐷 pic.twitter.com/hTFo9FaiQt — Just a Fan. 👑 (@kellznation) September 17, 2019

The next hearing for Kelly’s case in Cook County is set for December 4, however, Kelly is not required to be present. His trial on federal sex crime charges in Chicago is set fo next Apil.

Kelly has remained in federal custody since July 11 when he was arrested for two separate federal cases in Chicago and New York. The federal indictment in Chicago left him with 13 felony counts including enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, child pornography, and obstruction of justice. In New York, Kelly faces charges around racketeering and Mann Act violations, which involves transporting a person across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity. The racketeering charge also accuses Kelly of sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping and forced labor.

Twitter Reacts To Woman Who Bailed R. Kelly Out Wanting Her Money Back was originally published on newsone.com

