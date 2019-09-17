Meagan Good Makes Her Directorial Debut

via EEWMagazine/Ella Hendrix:
Meagan Good has joined the ranks of fab female filmmakers and says she is “so excited” about making her directorial debut.
The 38-year-old, who both directs and stars in If Not Now, When? — the official selection of the 2019 Urban World Film Festival— is joined by co-director Tamara LaSeon Bass.
