Ric Ocasek, whose sound was synonymous with the late 1970s and ’80s as lead singer of the band The Cars, has died. He was 75 years old.

Ocasek’s death was confirmed to ABC News by the New York Police Department. He was found unconscious and unresponsive in bed at his home on 19th Street in the city on Sunday afternoon.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

