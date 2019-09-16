CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: Agility Ladder Part 2 [VIDEO]

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down part-2 of her end of summer workout that consists of high intensity interval training using the agility ladder. That is, high knee runs, traveling push ups and more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: Agility Ladder Part 2 [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…
 17 hours ago
09.15.19
Fix It, Jesus: DeRay McKesson Reignites Feud With…
 3 days ago
09.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close