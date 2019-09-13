CLOSE
Michelle Williams Says When It Comes To Depression ‘Churchy Clichés Do Not Work

via EEWMagazine/Rebecca Johnson:

If you think Christian platitudes and generic encouragements will yank someone out of depression’s grip, a GRAMMY® Award-winning gospel and R&B singer, who personally battles depression, says you’re wrong.

“Your churchy clichés do NOT work when it comes to depression or other mental illnesses,” said Michelle Williams, 40, who sought inpatient treatment in 2018.

Michelle Williams Says When It Comes To Depression ‘Churchy Clichés Do Not Work was originally published on praisecleveland.com

