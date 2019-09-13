Ayesha Curry Quotes We Love On Faith, Values And More

via EEWMagazine/Jesse Thompson:

Ayesha Curry, 30-year-old wife of NBA star, Stephen Curry, is one of the most buzzed-about celebrities in the nation. Since we often hear what others have to say about her, EEW Magazine Online is focusing on what she has to say about herself.

Here are 7 of our favorite quotes from The Seasoned Life cookbook author whose strong values guide her daily interactions.

On identity: “My faith is my identity.”

On handling social media hate: “At the end of the day, the Internet is full of mean people. Who are these people in their everyday life? I pray for them.”

On timing: “Things happen when they’re supposed to happen.”

On uplifting women: “It’s never okay to put other women down.

