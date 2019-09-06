Damsels reject Distress and opt for Defense

| 09.06.19
Lori Gargonnu

Women are no longer awaiting the heroic arrival of a Knight on a white horse to rescue them from danger. Today, women across the country are taking ownership of their protection and safety. Whether it’s self-defense that encompasses concealed carry of a firearm, Martial Arts or utilizing perceived benign weapons designed to defend against attacks; or establishing a network to prevent sex trafficking, personal defense is a priority for women – especially when leaving the home.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into these issues with Lori Gargonnu of Damsel in Defense, an organization whose life saving projects include safe houses for girls in Cambodia and India rescued from sex trafficking.

 

