Queen City Coalition of Women Celebrates Ten Years

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women – Queen City Metropolitan Chapter will celebrate ten years of extraordinary work in Charlotte. The Queen City Branch of this prestigious organization is one of 60 around the country. The local chapter’s annual,’My Sister’s Keeper Award’ ceremony has run strong for the last five years. On Saturday Sept 14th however, there will be a huge gala event that will celebrate the organization’s tenth year and honor a host of local achievers whose work is having huge impact in the Queen City. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland talked with Tiffany Hemmings-Prather about the organizations efforts, as well as the upcoming gala event. Plus, Ron talks with Rudolph Morgan, Executive Director of the Not-for-Profit, Georgia Prostate Cancer Coalition about an innovative Cancer Registry that will help capture the profile of African American survivors of Prostate Cancer, and aide in connecting the men of this community.