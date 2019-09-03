CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: End Of Summer Workout

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier focuses on toning each leg individually with one leg movements that work the quads, calves, hamstrings and glutes.

Check out the video up top and give it a try in 3 rounds!

Ready? Let’s move…

One Leg Lunge Jumps 

15 Fog Jumps 

One Leg Junge Jumps

15 Switch Lunges

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: End Of Summer Workout was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Don Lemon Lays Into Chris Cuomo For Giving…
 5 days ago
08.30.19
Man Nearly Killed By Police In Illegal Chokehold…
 5 days ago
08.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close