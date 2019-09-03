GRIFF’s Prayer For High School Reunions

Get Up Erica
| 09.03.19
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF is celebrating his 30th year since graduating high school and the reunion has him thinking — some things change, some things don’t. But he’s grateful for seeing the day. Press play up top to watch his rundown on the event.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer For High School Reunions was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Don Lemon Lays Into Chris Cuomo For Giving…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Man Nearly Killed By Police In Illegal Chokehold…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close