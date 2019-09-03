Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF is celebrating his 30th year since graduating high school and the reunion has him thinking — some things change, some things don’t. But he’s grateful for seeing the day. Press play up top to watch his rundown on the event.

GRIFF’s Prayer For High School Reunions was originally published on GetUpErica.com

