Back in March 2019, a 2-episode show aired on OWN network’s “Iyanla: Fix My Life” with Le’Andria Johnson, where Iyanla helped her get to the root of her issues with alcoholism. Fellow Gospel artists Kirk Franklin and Erica Campbell also appeared on the show to give her encouragement and advice. At the end, Iyanla made arrangements and rode with her to a rehab facility. Well, on Aug 28, she posted on social media that she celebrated 9 months of sobriety! We salute and congratulate Le’Andria on doing the work in order to heal and be whole!

“The journey hasn’t been easy but God, my family, Donald Lawrence, Iyanla Vanzant, RCA Inspiration, and countless others have made it possible for me to pat myself on the back for celebrating 9 months of sobriety!” ~Le’Andria Johnson

Congrats! Le'Andria Johnson Celebrates 9 Months Of Sobriety!

