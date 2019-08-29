Faith Walking: Scars Are Proof That Wounds Heal [VIDEO]

08.29.19
It doesn’t always seem so in the middle of trial, but wounds eventually heal. Some heal neatly, others heal raggedy, but no wound lasts forever and scars are proof of healing. In today’s Faith Walking, Erica Campbell looks to two scriptures to talk about recovery…

Jeremiah 30:17 says: But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,’ declares the Lord, ‘because you are called an outcast, Zion for whom no one cares.’

Psalms 107:20 says: He sent out his word and healed them; he rescued them from the grave.

REMEMBER: God is a healer. Don’t retreat.

