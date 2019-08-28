Ericaism: Don’t Worry About Bad Introductions

08.28.19
You know what always trumps a bad introduction? A great performance!

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell discusses the importance of knowing who you are and not letting negative influences misshape who God created you to be. Instead, be great, be on point, be fixed on God, and He’ll take care of the rest.

Ericaism: Don’t Worry About Bad Introductions was originally published on GetUpErica.com

