Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

You know what always trumps a bad introduction? A great performance!

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell discusses the importance of knowing who you are and not letting negative influences misshape who God created you to be. Instead, be great, be on point, be fixed on God, and He’ll take care of the rest.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ericaism: Don’t Worry About Bad Introductions was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: