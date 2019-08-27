VIOLA DAVIS WILL PLAY MICHELLE OBAMA IN SHOWTIME’S ‘FIRST LADIES’

via Joy105:
Showtime will premier a new show that will focus on The First Lady’s…..As reported by Deadline, the show will be a scripted drama about how various First Ladies of the United States have wielded their influence, as well as examining their inner lives and experiences in the White House. The first season will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama.
While the castings for Ford and Roosevelt have not been announced, Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama; the Emmy and Academy Award–winning actor is also set to executive produce the project.
