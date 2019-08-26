Famed humanitarian and Catholic saint, Mother Teresa, was born on this day in 1910.

Teresa wasn’t her given name. She was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in Skopje, Macedonia.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“So unconcerned was she about accuracy in relation to the chronicling of her own life, and so disinclined actually to read anything written about her, that for many years and in a succession of books her birthdate was erroneously recorded as 27 August 1910,” wrote Kathryn Spink in the 1997 book Mother Teresa: A Complete Authorized Biography. “In fact, as she confided to her friend, co-worker and American author, Eileen Egan, that was the date on which she was christened Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu. The date which marked the beginning of her Christian life was undoubtedly the more important to Mother Teresa.”

A charity worker, Mother Teresa won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. She died on September 5th, 1997. The Roman Catholic Church canonized Mother Teresa as a saint in 2016.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

On this Day in Christian History: Mother Teresa is Born was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Praise 100.9: