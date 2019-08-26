CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET Sunday Best’

Joshua Copeland & Melvin Crispell III

Source: Sunday Best TV Show / nEiLy DiCkErSoN

After returning for an amazing ninth season, BET Sunday Best crowned its winner for this season — North Carolina’s own Melvin Crispell III. He beat out Joshua Copeland in the finals to take home a recording contract with RCA Inspiration and a cash prize of $50,000.

Crispell III joins an elite Sunday Best winners list including Le’Andria JohnsonTasha-Page LockhartAmber Bullock, and Crystal Aiken.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided.

RELATED: ‘BET Sunday Best’ Contestants Joshua Copeland &amp; Melvin Crispell III Share Their Greatest Moments

RELATED: Kelly Price Shares What Her Reaction Was When Asked To Be A Judge On ‘Sunday Best’

Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET Sunday Best’ was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
‘I’m Not Stopping This Fight’: Eric Garner’s Mother…
 6 days ago
08.20.19
11 items
Twitter Reacts To Daniel Pantaleo Finally Being Fired…
 7 days ago
08.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close