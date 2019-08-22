School starts in less than 2 weeks and the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System still needs to fingerprint thousands of employees who were hired or re-hired for the 2018-2019 school year.

Fingerprinting was required, but, it was skipped over during their original background checks, per instructions from the former School Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox, who ended up being suspended by the School Board.

A spokesman for CMS says that fingerprinting the employees will cost the system $10 per person, which will add up to almost $33,000 to finish the employee vetting process.

Wilcox was replaced by Earnest Winston, who says he will not make any major administrative changes for the time being and is focused on getting schools ready for the Aug. 26 opening.

-@ChirlGirl

Charlotte Mecklenburg Still Needs to Fingerprint 3,200 Workers was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Also On Praise 100.9: