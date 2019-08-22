Tyra Banks has always been an advocate for flaunting your natural beauty. As she gets older, its amazing to see her grow comfortable in her skin. The model extraordinaire took to social media to show off her natural hair as well as the natural color she had from a young age. Via an Instagram post she wrote, “My hair color when I was a lil TyTy. Years later, @kimblehaircare and her team took me back to my baby girl roots. My real hair. My real color (many many many years ago ). ”

It’s no secret that Banks is naturally gorgeous. It is great to see her peel off the layers of the glamorous life and show us who she really is. Her fans were impressed by her look and encouraged her to keep the natural beauty shots coming. While it is not clear if Tyra’s hair is fully natural, it appears to be unprocessed with a kinky texture achieved by a braid out. It’s a look that she should explore more often.

Tyra is no stranger to using her platform to promote flaws, quirks, and individual beauty. She has made it her mission to show people how to work those quirks because it is what makes them stand out, rather than fit in. Her emphasis on embracing what God gave you over changing yourself to fit in, rings loud and clear. In an interview with Ad Week she said, “I really used the modeling platform as a vessel to expand the definition of beauty.” And that she has done.

I am obsessed with this look and even more infatuated with the color. I can see women flocking to their nearest hair salon to request this hue for the fall. What do you think? Are you feeling Tyra’s natural look?

Tyra Banks Defines Hair Goals In Her Latest Social Media Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com