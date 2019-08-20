CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Woman Who Bought Billboard To Get Tyler Perry’s Attention Is Cast In New Series

2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

via BlackAmericaWeb:

The woman who use her last paycheck to get a billboard to get the attention of Tyler Perry finally go an job in one of his shows.

In 2012, Racquel Bailey used her last paycheck to purchase a billboard in Atlanta asking Tyler Perry to cast her in his next movie.

Despite the public scolding, Perry extended an invitation to Bailey to audition, which she graciously accepted.

According to TMZ, that audition has resulted in a role on Perry’s new series, Sistas.

CLICK HERE to read story

Woman Who Bought Billboard To Get Tyler Perry’s Attention Is Cast In New Series was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
‘I’m Not Stopping This Fight’: Eric Garner’s Mother…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
11 items
Twitter Reacts To Daniel Pantaleo Finally Being Fired…
 23 hours ago
08.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close