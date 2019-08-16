CLOSE
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year

It’s that time of year again where students are heading back to school and preparing for another year of learning. School can be tough and you may find it hard to say motivated. Here are 10 bible verses that will help get you through the school year and to remember that God is always with you.

Proverbs 3:5-6

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Philippians 4:13

“I can do all this through him who gives me strength.”

Philippians 4:6-7

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Joshua 1:9

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

Proverbs 4:23

“Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. Keep your mouth free of perversity; keep corrupt talk far from your lips. Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you.”

Psalm 20:4

“May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed.”

James 1:5

“If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.”

