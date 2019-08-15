Thousands Sign Petition To Rename Block That Houses Trump Tower After Barack Obama

Tens of thousands of people have come together to sign a petition which would rename a block of Fifth Avenue in New York City after former President Barack Obama. The gag is, that the particular block in question also houses Trump Tower.

“We request the New York City Mayor and City Council do the same by renaming a block of Fifth Avenue after the former president whose many accomplishments include: saving our nation from the Great Recession; serving two completely scandal-free terms in office; and taking out Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind September 11th, which killed over 3,000 New Yorkers,” the petition’s creator Elizabeth Rowin wrote.

At the time of report over 140,000 people have signed the petition. The petition first circulated in last year after Rowin, a Los Angeles resident, put out the call to make the change. In an interview with CBS News, she said the petition somewhat lost steam but reignited after the following tweet went viral:

Trump Fact: New Yorkers don't like Trump. They have started a petition to request that the stretch of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 59th be renamed President Barack H. Obama Avenue. If it gets the green light, Trump Tower will have a new address. Poetic justice or what…? — Donaldo (@donaldmackenz30) August 10, 2019

The petition echoes the sentiments of a prior successful campaign, where a stretch of Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles was named after the 44th President in May.

If the campaign is successful the address would read, “725 President Barack H. Obama Avenue, New York, NY 10022,” and would cover all buildings between 56th and 57th Streets on Fifth Avenue.

Rowin said that she has yet to hear from any New York City Council members on whether or not it will be brought forth for a vote.

“I really didn’t think there was a chance that it could happen,” Rowin said. “I think it would be fabulous. I think people feel kind of helpless right now, and it’s a way to troll him,” she said of President Trump. “If he does hear about it, maybe it would slow him down and distract him.”

However, Rowin may have some trouble according to state law which prohibits renaming a secondary street if the honoree is still alive. Regulations would only require 100 signatures for the campaign to be considered otherwise.

But Rowin seems unbothered.

“That’s an arbitrary rule,” she said. “In L.A., there are two streets named after him. So there’s no reason New York couldn’t do it as well.”

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

