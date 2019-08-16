Producer offers Practical Tips to Break into the Music Industry

There’s a host of routes aspiring artists can take in order to break into the music industry. Whether it’s being discovered in a dimly lit club, networking, singing in a church choir or being discovered on YouTube, music artists have plenty of avenues to get heard and seen. However, the challenges of getting pass the gatekeepers of the music industry is fraught. But Singer, Songwriter, Producer and Teacher, Matt Kelly offers some practical and sound advise on pursing a dream in the music industry. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Matt Kelly about his 25 years in the music industry, tours with international Gospel Recording Artist, John P. Kee and his efforts to provide guidance to aspiring music artist.

