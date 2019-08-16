Donnie McClurkin Returns To London

Exciting plans are underway for gospel singer and multiple award- winning artist Donnie McClurkin to return to London for a special celebration. Twenty years ago the trailblazer made a gutsy decision to do an international live recording on the heels of his gold-selling, self-titled solo debut album, Donnie McClurkin. Despite the naysayers, he went on to record Live in London and More… at the historic Fairfield Hall in Croydon, England in 1999.

Now years later, Premier Gospel and The New Wine Church will host anniversary concerts on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19. “We’re bringing America to England and we’re going to have a wonderful time. This is my way to show my love and appreciation to everyone who made Live in London and More… a classic CD,” says McClurkin.

McClurkins’ sophomore album, Live in London and More… sky-rocketed, launching his music career to new heights, and settling on the Billboard music charts for weeks. The single, “We Fall Down” was a phenomenon right out the gate; it seemed to resonate with listeners outside the church and caught the ear of R&B legend, Stevie Wonder. After inviting himself on stage to sing with McClurkin during a church service in Los Angeles the song took on a life of its’ own.

The success of the London recording opened many doors including the opportunity for McClurkin to host his own nationally syndicated radio program, The Donnie McClurkin Show – thirteen years on the air and still going strong.

The singer’s commitment to his ministry and music keeps him traveling the globe. He has received numerous awards, appeared on national talk shows, and made his debut in a featured film; and served as judge for eight seasons on BET Sunday Best before the show’s extended hiatus and recent revamping. The countless accolades and honors continue to accumulate but the singer remains focused on what matters most, sharing the good news with people from every walk of life and bringing hope to a lost world.

via Erma Byrd

