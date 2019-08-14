Lauren Daigle, For King & Country And Kirk Franklin Lead As The 50th Annual Dove Awards Nominees Announced

The 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be held live October 15th in Nashville, Tennessee and the nominations are in! Lauren Daigle leads with six nominations as For King & Country and Kirk Franklin receive five nods.

During a Facebook Live with the help of Natalie Grant, Jekalyn Carr and Karen Peck, the nominees for Song of the Year, New Artists of the Year and more were announced.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

GMA President Jackie Patillo said, “Congratulations to this year’s Dove Award nominees!This year, to commemorate our golden anniversary, we will celebrate some iconic Dove Awards moments from the last 50 years. This milestone reminds us all of the extraordinary people whose shoulders we are standing on today and how the sound has evolved over the years!”

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During this amazing 50th celebration, fans will be entertained with unforgettable performances as they pay tribute to past and present artists who have made a name for themselves.

Nevertheless there will also be performances that represent rock, rap/hip hop, pop/contemporary and more.

SEE ALSO: Watch: Lauren Daigle Debuts Music Video For “Rescue”

Mark your calendars because the Dove Awards will be airing on Sunday, October 20th at 8pm est/ 5pm pst.

Congrats to all the nominees and check out the full list below!

Artist of the Year

for KING & COUNTRY, Curb / Word Entertainment

Hillsong UNITED, Hillsong Music / Capitol CMG

Lauren Daigle, Centricity

MercyMe, Fair Trade

TobyMac, Forefront / Capitol CMG

Song of the Year

“Counting Every Blessing” – (writers) Chris Llewellyn, Gareth Gilkeson, (publishers) Capitol CMG Paragon, Rend Family Music

“Everything” – (writers) David Garcia, Toby McKeehan, (publishers) Achtober Songs, D Soul Music, Universal Music – Brentwood Benson Publishing

“Joy.” – (writers) Ben Glover, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Matt Hales, Seth Mosley, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Tedd Tjornhom, (publishers) 9t One Songs, Ariose Music, CentricSongs, Curb Wordspring Music LLC, Fleauxmotion Music, Kilns Music, Method to the Madness, Shankel Songs, Shaun Shankel Pub Designee, Stephen Blake Kanicka Publishing, These Tunes Go To 11, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.

“Known” – (writers) Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp, Tauren Wells, (publishers) Be Essential Songs, Capitol CMG Paragon, Crucial Music Entertainment, EGH Music Publishing

“Living Hope” – (writers) Brian Johnson, Phil Wickham, (publishers) Bethel Music Publishing, Phil Wickham Music, Simply Global Songs, Sing My Songs

“Only Jesus” – (writers) Bernie Herms, Mark Hall, Matthew West, (publishers) Be Essential Songs, Highly Combustible Music, House of Story Music Publishing, My Refuge Music, One77 Songs

“Red Letters” – (writers) David Crowder, Ed Cash, (publishers) Alletrop Music, Inot Music, sixsteps Music, worshiptogether.com songs

“The Breakup Song” – (writers) Bart Millard, David Garcia, Francesca Battistelli, (publishers) Bartatronic Millaphonic, D Soul Music, Francesca Music, Tunes of MercyMe, Universal Music – Brentwood Benson Publishing, Word Music LLC

“Who You Say I Am” – (writers) Ben Fielding, Reuben Morgan, (publisher) Hillsong Music Publishing

“Won’t He Do It” – (writers) Loren Hill, Makeba Riddick-Woods, Rich Shelton, (publishers) SONGSBYMAK, Janice Combs Publishing, EMI Blackwood Music Inc., Nieze World Music, One Dynasty Music

“You Say” – (writers) Jason Ingram, Paul Mabury, Lauren Daigle, (publishers) CentricSongs, Fellow Ships Music, Flychild Publishing, So Essential Tunes

New Artist of the Year

Aaron Cole, Gotee Records

Austin French, Fair Trade

Josh Baldwin, Bethel Music

Kelontae Gavin, MBE / Tyscot

Riley Clemmons, Sparrow Records / Capitol CMG

Gospel Artist of the Year

Jekalyn Carr, Lunjeal Music Group

Kirk Franklin, Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Records

Koryn Hawthorne, RCA Inspiration

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Motown Gospel

Travis Greene, RCA Inspiration

Worship Song of the Year

“Build My Life” – (writers) Brett Younker, Karl Martin, Kirby Kaple, Matt Redman, Pat Barrett, (publishers) Bethel Music Publishing, Capitol CMG Genesis, Housefires Sounds, Kaple Music, Martin Karl Andrew, Said And Done Music, sixsteps Music Thankyou Music worshiptogether.com songs

“Living Hope” – (writers) Brian Johnson, Phil Wickham, (publishers) Bethel Music Publishing, Phil Wickham Music, Simply Global Songs, Sing My Songs

“Surrounded (Fight My Battles)” – (writer) Elyssa Smith, (publisher) UR Global Publishing

“Who You Say I Am” – (writers) Ben Fielding, Reuben Morgan, (publisher) Hillsong Music Publishing

“Yes I Will” – (writers) Eddie Hoagland, Jonathan Smith, Mia Fieldes, (publishers) All Essential Music, Be Essential Songs, HBC Worship Music, Hickory Bill Doc, Jingram Music Publishing, So Essential Tunes, Upside Down Under

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

“Only Jesus” – Casting Crowns, (writers) Bernie Herms, Mark Hall, Matthew West

“God Only Knows” – for KING & COUNTRY, (writers) Joel Smallbone, Jordan Reynolds, Josh Kerr, Luke Smallbone, Tedd Tjornhom

“The Breakup Song” – Francesca Battisteli, (writers) Bart Millard, David Garcia, Francesca Battistelli

“You Say” – Lauren Daigle, (writers) Jason Ingram, Lauren Daigle, Paul Mabury

“Known” – Tauren Wells, (writers) Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp, Tauren Wells

Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“Blessings On Blessings” – Anthony Brown & group therAPy, (writer) Anthony Brown

“Make Room” – Jonathan McReynolds, (writer) Jonathan McReynolds

“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin, (writer) Kirk Franklin

“Unstoppable” – Koryn Hawthorne, (writers) Kid Class, Makeba Riddick, Robert D. Reese

“My God (feat. Mr. Talkbox)” – Nashville Life Music, (writer) Dwan Hill

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“Longing For Home” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, (writers) Ernie Hasse, Joel Lindsey, Wayne Haun

“We Are All God’s Children” – Gaither Vocal Band, (writers) Benjamin Gaither, Sara Beth Terry, Todd Suttles

“How Great Thou Art (feat. Sonya Isaacs)” – Josh Turner, (writer) Stuart K. Hine

“I Know I’ll Be There” – Karen Peck & New River, (writers) Dave Clark, Karen Peck Gooch, Wayne Haun

“Even Me” – Triumphant Quartet, (writers) Jason Cox, Jeff Bumgardner, Kenna Turner West

Inspirational Film of the Year

“Breakthrough” – (director) Roxann Dawson, (producers) DeVon Franklin, Jessica Dunn

“Indivisible” – (director) David G. Evans, (producers) Darren Moorman, David G. Evans, Esther Evans

“Run The Race” – (director) Chris Dowling, (producers) Darren Moorman, Jake McEntire, Ken Carpenter

“Unbroken: Path to Redemption” – (director) Harold Cronk, (producers) Matt Baer, Mike Elliot

“Unplanned” – (directors) Chuck Konzelman, Cary Solomon, (producers) Cary Solomon, Chris Jones, Chuck Konzelman, Daryl C. Lefever, Fabiano Altamura, Jason Stafford, Joe Knopp, Mark Cheatwood, Megan Harrington, Sheila Hart

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Lauren Daigle, For King & Country And Kirk Franklin Lead As The 50th Annual Dove Awards Nominees Announced was originally published on GetUpErica.com