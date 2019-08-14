Plus-size model Ashley Graham is expanding her family. Ashley and her handsome hubby director/cinematographer Justin Ervin announced the news today on Instagram while marking their 9-year anniversary.
She said on social media, “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Ashley previously told ELLE that she met her husband in the elevator of their church. She also added that the keys to their relationship are their faith-based values that include fasting, prayer and LOTS of Christian coitus.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Congrats Ashley and Justin!
See Adorable Photos Of Porsha Williams’ Baby Girl, Pilar
See Adorable Photos Of Porsha Williams’ Baby Girl, Pilar
1.1 of 12
2.2 of 12
3.3 of 12
4.4 of 12
5.5 of 12
6.6 of 12
7.7 of 12
8.8 of 12
9.9 of 12
10.10 of 12
11.11 of 12
12.12 of 12
This story was originally posted from Bossip.
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Gospel Artists Who Appeared On TV Shows [VIDEO]
- Queen Latifah Is Going To Play Ursula…But Not In The Live-Action Film
- Tamron Hall Hid She Was Living With Her Husband Before They Married Because She Was Scared Of What Her Mom Would Say
Ashley Graham & Her Hubby Announce Their Expecting A Baby [PHOTOS] was originally published on GetUpErica.com