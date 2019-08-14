Plus-size model Ashley Graham is expanding her family. Ashley and her handsome hubby director/cinematographer Justin Ervin announced the news today on Instagram while marking their 9-year anniversary.

She said on social media, “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!”

.@AshleyGraham is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin! https://t.co/TownUZ5yHb — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 14, 2019

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

Ashley previously told ELLE that she met her husband in the elevator of their church. She also added that the keys to their relationship are their faith-based values that include fasting, prayer and LOTS of Christian coitus.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Congrats Ashley and Justin!

This story was originally posted from Bossip.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ashley Graham & Her Hubby Announce Their Expecting A Baby [PHOTOS] was originally published on GetUpErica.com