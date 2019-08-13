via BlackAmericaWeb/NY Magee, EURWeb.com/ia USA Today:

Recently during a court hearing a Michigan judge agreed to allow a handwriting expert examine wills discovered in couch cushions after Aretha Franklin‘s death.

Judge Jennifer Callaghan also placed administration of the Queen of Soul’s estate under court supervision. “That means the court will have a role in major decisions about her estate, including the sale of property,” per Page Six. Franklin’s niece Sabrina Owens remains the personal representative for the estate.

Court Takes Control Of Aretha Franklin’s Estate was originally published on praisecleveland.com