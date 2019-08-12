Ericaism: More Than Pretty Moment, My Affirmations [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell is getting ready to release her book “More Than Pretty” in September and spoke about affirmations. Words of affirmation can truly help your mental state.
Remember what you say about yourself and stand clear of negativity.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Erica shared several of them that work for her and will inspire you to write down some for yourself.
She said, “I am a prayer warrior. I am destined for greatness. I am powerful. I am powerful,” and much more.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
She also spoke about always not liking the journey as well as feeling hostage at times where she thought she couldn’t be herself. Erica wants us to declare things about ourselves on a regular basis.
Make sure you watch the full “Ericaism” up top!
Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell's 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]
Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell's 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]
1.Source:iOne Digital 1 of 23
2.Source:Brianna Dowd 2 of 23
3.Source:Brianna Dowd 3 of 23
4.Source:iOne Digital 4 of 23
5.Source:Brianna Dowd 5 of 23
6.Source:Brianna Dowd 6 of 23
7.Source:iOne Digital 7 of 23
8.Source:iOne Digital 8 of 23
9.Source:Brianna Dowd 9 of 23
10.Source:iOne Digital 10 of 23
11.Source:iOne Digital 11 of 23
12.Source:iOne Digital 12 of 23
13.Source:iOne Digital 13 of 23
14.Source:iOne Digital 14 of 23
15.Source:iOne Digital 15 of 23
16.Source:iOne Digital 16 of 23
17.Source:iOne Digital 17 of 23
18.Source:iOne Digital 18 of 23
19.Source:iOne Digital 19 of 23
20.Source:iOne Digital 20 of 23
21.Source:iOne Digital 21 of 23
22.Source:iOne Digital 22 of 23
23.Source:Brianna Dowd 23 of 23
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Gospel Artists Who Appeared On TV Shows [VIDEO]
- Queen Latifah Is Going To Play Ursula…But Not In The Live-Action Film
- Tamron Hall Hid She Was Living With Her Husband Before They Married Because She Was Scared Of What Her Mom Would Say
Ericaism: More Than Pretty Moment, My Affirmations [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com