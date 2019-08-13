Any movie starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish & Elizabeth Moss all together is definitely a must see flick. The funny ladies kept their comedy, but brought the drama in their latest film, The Kitchen, based on a 1970’s comic book of the same name.

The Kitchen tells the story of the wives of Irish mobsters who take over organized crime operations in the 1970s in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood after the FBI arrests their husbands. The Andrea Berloff directed flick also features Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, with Margo Martindale, Common, and Bill Camp in supporting roles.

I caught up with a few of the film’s stars as they dished on everything from their favorite tunes from the 1970’s to the worst whooping they ever got as a kid. Melissa shared a hilariously interesting story about the time her mom tore up and took away her beloved Prince poster when she was a young teen:

“I was completely outraged, I got home from school and I had the Prince 45 that opened into a poster. And it was of course Prince laying on an altar with just like a sheer puprle piece of fabric on it. And I came home and my mom had taken it apart, cut it up, and it was just like two squares that said 1999. And she had roughly stapled it. I was like “Where’s my Prince poster”. Shes like did you buy it for the poster or the music. I was like “BOTH!”

Check out the full interview above and catch The Kitchen in theaters now!

‘The Kitchen’ Cast Talk Crazy Childhood Punishments & Reminisce About Their Favorite ’70’s Music was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Praise 100.9: