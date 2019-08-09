CLOSE
LeToya Luckett Hid Her True Identity From Her Husband For A Month

via BlackAmericaWeb:

What a beautiful story of love…while dating LeToya Luckett didnt tell her husband Tommicus Walker who she was. 

LeToya reveals that she hid her true identity from Tommicus during the month the two spent talking on the phone.

After 30 days, Luckett realized it was time to come clean which led to an amusing moment for the couple.

#CouplesWeLove: LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That "God Sent You To Me" Love

#CouplesWeLove: LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That "God Sent You To Me" Love

LeToya Luckett Hid Her True Identity From Her Husband For A Month was originally published on praisecleveland.com

