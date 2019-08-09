Collaborative Efforts to Inspire our City’s Youth

Charlotte
08.09.19
Zuri Davenport, Arkevious Armstrong and Avery Faucett

Source: Zuri Davenport, Arkevious Armstrong and Avery Faucett/ Ron Holland

There’s a host of organizations in the Queen City taking up the challenge of meeting the needs of our young people.  As the youth of Charlotte tackle a myriad of pressures – from peers to society or simply deciding a career track, coming of age in a time of uncertainty can be daunting.  But these challenges are made easier when our young people have dedicated adults and mentors willing to help them achieve success. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Author, Life Coach and Motivational Speaker Arkevious Armstrong, Zuri Davenport, Director of the Mecklenburg County Library and Avery Faucett, Founder of Hope for Humanity about their collaboration and partnership with the County Library System and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

 

