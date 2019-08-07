CLOSE
Maurette’s Interview Express: Singer Christina Bell on When She Had Her First Kiss [Video]

Malaco recording artist Christina Bell has a lot to be thankful for! Bell’s newest single “Going” has captivated audiences and she’s set to play Twinkie Clark in the Clark Sister biopic set to air on Lifetime in the near future.

“The Sound of Praise’s” own Maurette Brown Clark got the chance to get to know Christina Bell a little bit better with a round of rapid fire questions in her new video segment, “Maurette’s Interview Express.” Check it out below!

 

