viatvguide:

A spinoff of the popular ABC TV-Show “Blackish” willnow have a spin-off this fall with the theme song sung by Mariah Carey.

The new show Mixed-ish will premier on ABC Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9/8c, followed by black-ish‘s Season 6 premiere.

ABC NEW SHOW WILL FEATURE MARIAH CAREY SONG was originally published on praisecleveland.com