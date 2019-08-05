via BlackAmericaWeb:
Congratz to singer Keshia Coles!
The 37-year-old singer and her boyfriend Niko Khale, 23, welcomed a son on Thursday, August 1
CLICK HERE to read story
'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' Turns 20 - Look At The Cast Now
10 photos Launch gallery
'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' Turns 20 - Look At The Cast Now
1. Suzanne DouglasSource:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 1 of 10
2. Lou Myers died in 2013Source:Steve Grayson/WireImage 2 of 10
3. Michael J. PaganSource:J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE 3 of 10
4. SicilySource:Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage 4 of 10
5. Whoopi GoldbergSource:Kevin Mazur/WireImage 5 of 10
6. Danny GloverSource:Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images 6 of 10
7. Richard LawsonSource:Greg Doherty/Getty Images 7 of 10
8. Taye DiggsSource:Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic 8 of 10
9. Angela BassettSource:Steve Granitz/WireImage 9 of 10
10. Regina KingSource:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 10 of 10
CONGRATZ!! Keyshia Cole Gives Birth To Second Son was originally published on praisecleveland.com