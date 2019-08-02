“I Never Got Married”: 107-Year-Old NYC Woman Says She Has The Keys To Living A Long Life

Louise Signore is literally the epitome of living your best life as she rang in her 107th birthday on Wednesday.

The centenarian held a lively celebration with over 100 friends and family at the JASA Bartow Senior Center in the Bronx where she resides, but it was the word of advice she gave on the secret to longevity that made her go viral.

“I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married,’” Signore told CBS New York.

Signore was born in Harlem in 1912, but moved to the Bronx when she was 14. Her lively spirit seems to run in the family, as she is one of four siblings, three are still living today. Her younger sister turned 102 five months ago in March.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOUISE! Louise Signore celebrated her 107th birthday today. What's the secret to her longevity? "I never got married," she says. Read more: https://t.co/KfotFwZe3h pic.twitter.com/L1oJCOfIgj — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) July 31, 2019

Signore still enjoys eating well (she said Italian food is also the key to her youthfulness), dancing on a regular basis and walks without a cane or a wheelchair.

“If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still a do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day,” she told the outlet.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Ms. Louise Jean Signore turned 106 years old today and celebrated with more than 100 people in the Bronx. 🎉 Please join us in wishing her the very best! https://t.co/ASAQLbJXLd pic.twitter.com/eP9LWES2Wc — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 1, 2018

She also does not rely heavily on prescriptions and only takes a pill to combat her high blood pressure.

“I think that her connection with her neighbors in the community and also her friends here at the senior center help to keep her going,” said Aisha Parillon, who is JASA’s senior director of senior services.

And while Signore’s advice may seem harsh to some, it backs an earlier observation made by Paul Dolan, a professor of behavioral science at the London School of Economics. In May Dolan spoke at the Hay Festival in Wales and cited references from his latest book, Happy Ever After, which said men oftentimes are the main parties who benefit from marriage.

“We do have some good longitudinal data following the same people over time, but I am going to do a massive disservice to that science and just say: if you’re a man, you should probably get married; if you’re a woman, don’t bother.”

According to Dolan, when men are married they “take less risks, you earn more money at work, and you live a little longer. She, on the other hand, has to put up with that, and dies sooner than if she never married. The healthiest and happiest population subgroup are women who never married or had children,” he said.

Clearly Signore is not alone in her thoughts!

This post was originally shared on MadameNoire.com.

