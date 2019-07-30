CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle Obama Shares Her Lessons In Motherhood

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama held at The O2

Source: WENN / WENN

From the looks of things, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, did her thing selecting the women who would be featured in the pages of the upcoming issue of British Vogue. With names like Yara Shahidi, Laverne Cox, Adwoa Aboah and more, there is bound to be some wisdom within the pages.

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t be more unlike one another.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In the upcoming issue, Mrs. Obama said, “Malia and Sasha couldn’t be more different. One speaks freely and often, one opens up on her own terms. One shares her innermost feelings, the other is content to let you figure it out. Neither approach is better or worse, because they’ve both grown into smart, compassionate and independent young women, fully capable of paving their own paths.”

Obama spoke about the lesson of learning to let go as a mother.

“Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go. Try as we [moms] might, there’s only so much we can control. And, boy, have I tried – especially at first. As mothers, we just don’t want anything or anyone to hurt our babies. But life has other plans. Bruised knees, bumpy roads and broken hearts are part of the deal. What’s both humbled and heartened me is seeing the resiliency of my daughters. Motherhood has taught me that, most of the time, my job is to give them the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be. Not who I want them to be or who I wish I was at that age, but who they are, deep inside. Motherhood has also taught me that my job is not to bulldoze a path for them in an effort to eliminate all possible adversity. But instead, I need to be a safe and consistent place for them to land when they inevitably fail; and to show them, again and again, how to get up on their own.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She talked about the advice she has for her daughters, given what she wished she’d known at their age.

“Don’t just check the boxes you think you’re supposed to check, like I did when I was their age. I tell them that I hope they’ll keep trying on new experiences until they find what feels right. And what felt right yesterday might not necessarily feel right today. That’s OK – it’s good, even. When I was in college, I thought I wanted to be a lawyer because it sounded like a job for good, respectable people. It took me a few years to listen to my intuition and find a path that fit better for who I was, inside and out. Becoming who we are is an ongoing process, and thank God – because where’s the fun in waking up one day and deciding there’s nowhere left to go? That’s something I wish I’d recognised a little earlier. As a younger woman, I spent too much time worrying that I wasn’t achieving enough, or I was straying too far from what I thought was the prescribed path. What I hope my daughters will realise a little earlier is that there is no prescribed path, that it’s OK to swerve, and that the confidence they need to recognise that will come with time.”

Obama shared, interestingly, that if Sasha and Malia were boys, she would offer the same insights.

“When I was still in elementary school, my dad bought my brother a pair of boxing gloves, but when he came home from the store, he was carrying not one, but two pairs of gloves,” Michelle explained. “He wasn’t going to teach his son to punch without making sure his daughter could throw a left hook, too. Now, I was a little younger and a little smaller than my brother, but I kept up with him. I could dodge a jab just like he could, and I could hit just as hard as him, too. My father saw that. I think he wanted to make sure that my brother saw that as well.”

SEE ALSO: New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most Admired Woman In The World

And then she explained what her 15-year-old self would think about her life these days.

I love this question. I had a lot of fun when I was 15, but when it came right down to it, teenage-me was pretty by the book – straight As, through-the-roof standards for herself. So I imagine that she’d be proud of how far I’ve come – but she wouldn’t let me off the hook, either. I feel like she’d give me one of those silent nods of recognition, you know? She’d remind me there are still too many girls on the South Side of Chicago who are being shushed, cast aside or told they’re dreaming too big. She’d tell me to keep fighting for them. If I’m being honest, she’d probably smile about how cute my husband is, too.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Michelle Obama

#WCW: 10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

10 photos Launch gallery

#WCW: 10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Continue reading #WCW: 10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

#WCW: 10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  [caption id="attachment_110177" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Forum Photos[/caption] Most of the nation, minus some Donald Trump supporters, are STILL sad that Barack Obama‘s presidency is over, but he's not the only one we miss . Michelle Obama changed the game for First Ladies, Black ladies and women as a whole. Sure, Jackie Onasis was known as the most fashionable FLOTUS to ever step a stiletto in the White House, but that all changed in 2008 when Mrs. Obama hit the scene. There’s literally nothing that our former First Lady can’t do. She’s in tune with what’s happening in the culture, she inspiring without being preachy, and she’s a Black Woman which means her power expands far beyond just being good wife to the President. The former first lady’s book, “Becoming” has been no. 1 on Amazon’s best-seller list virtually since its release and has stayed there longer than any other book since 2012’s “Fifty Shades of Grey.” According to Amazon, the book is already among the “hottest titles of the decade and it was only released in November. See, that’s the power of Mrs. O in full effect. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] As usual, Michelle dropped gems on folks during her book tour. She got candid about super deep topics, like the dangers of being a woman in today’s world and more. The world is dangerous, sadly, for women. I want us to just kinda sit with that for a minute, because it’s usually men who make it dangerous for us. And it doesn’t always look like physical abuse. It doesn’t always look the same. It’s those little cuts. Those little negative comments. It’s somebody, when you’re walking down the street and some man looks at you and makes a comment about you, as if you wanted…that’s a cut. That’s a slice into a woman’s self-esteem, when somebody talks down to them. If you talk down to women at all, and a woman is in earshot of what you’re saying, that’s a cut to her. And then the cuts get deeper, because there’s abuse and there’s rape. There’s sexual assault. There’s all this that we’re hearing. The world is unsafe for women, and I want our men to understand that about what role they’re playing to make us feel safe or unsafe. But I grew up in safety and security. I grew up where I trusted men to take care of me. And I think that that gave me a level of strength that carries me through to this day.” SEE ALSO: Michelle Obama’s Alma Mater To Name $4.3M Athletic Complex In Her Honor We love us some Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama. Check out these ten reasons why we’ll always be thankful for the flyest FLOTUS ever, Michelle Obama.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle Obama Shares Her Lessons In Motherhood was originally published on GetUpErica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bernie Sanders - Spreckels, CA
Second Round Democratic Debates Kick Off Tonight
 23 hours ago
07.30.19
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close