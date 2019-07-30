Faith Walking: However The Lord Leads You Is Fine With Me [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell has a message for all of us that struggle with thinking we’re going crazy about certain situations. She mentioned that we are trying for this one thing and when it doesn’t happen in our time we get frustrated.
We prayed, fasted and are working harder, but the blessing isn’t coming when we want it.
Erica wants you to remember that God is working on it and we don’t need to worry.
Don’t throw in the towel yet and know that it will happen.
Erica said, “Trust that God has a plan for our lives.”
