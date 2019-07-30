Second Round Democratic Debates Kick Off Tonight

Round two of the Democratic primary debates kicks off tonight. And there are so many candidates that they had to split it, 10 tonight and 10 tomorrow night.

The candidates were placed based on a random drawing of qualified candidates. Qualifying standards for this round dictate that the candidates had to have to either registered 1% or more support in three polls. Or received donations from 65,000 people, with 200 donors per state in at least 20 states.

Here’s the Night One lineup:

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Author Marianne Williamson

CNN is hosting in Detroit. July 30 and 31. 8pm ET. Or you can watch online here.

