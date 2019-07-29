A sisterly bond was formed amongst 58 women on April 19th, 2009 at Florida A&M University as they all became members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. While on campus these ladies created the Sister Soldier Project to aid women in the armed forces who were stationed abroad.

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists and more.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Furthermore to preserve the legacy of their alma mater these ladies continue to promote “The Beauty Of Sisterhood” through charitable donations. To kick off their 10th AKAversary they took on a beauty focused fundraiser as well as an international trip to Cabo San Lucas to bond as well as volunteered at Casa Hogar, a children’s orphanage for kids in need.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

SEE ALSO: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To HBCUs During Black History Month

During the trip the ladies made sure to take time out to toast to ten years. They coordinated outfits with colors that honor femininity and represent their HBCU as well as sorority colors.

Another part of their 10-year initiative was creating N.I.A.R.A. X Love N Good Lips. The vegan lipstick produced by a Black female owned cosmetics company. 100% of the proceeds will directly donated to FAMU for different campus projects.

To purchase the lipstick visit, niaraxlovengoodlips.com.

We wish these ladies the best of luck in their future endeavors and happy 10 year anniversary to them!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community Service Project To Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary [PHOTOS] was originally published on GetUpErica.com