Jekalyn Carr To Record Her Album At Praise In The Park In Atlanta, GA [VIDEO]

Jekalyn Carr announced Friday, July 26th that she will be recording her latest album at Praise In The Park 2019 in Atlanta, GA on October 5th 2019. The album will be recorded live during her on stage performance. It’s her 6th studio album and she’s only 22 years old.

The show will also include JJ Hairston, Maurette Brown Clark, Myron Butler, Tim Bowman Jr. Maranda Curtis, plus so many more.

If you want to learn more about PRAISE IN THE PARK

