GRIFF’s Prayer: For His Friend Having Surgery And Hoping He Ties The Strings Of His Gown [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.23.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

GRIFF’s friend is having surgery and will be under anesthesia. He mentioned that while he’s under he thinks about his sports teams that aren’t that good, but truly hopes he remembers one thing.

If you don’t know the hospital gowns tie in the back and GRIFF wants to make sure his friend doesn’t forget to tie them.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It can truly be embarrassing that when your family and friends come to visit you have your back out.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

GRIFF mentioned that he wishes him the best and looks forwards to teasing him about his teams later.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Waking Up In NYC To Peter Popoff [VIDEO]

Make sure you watch GRIFF’s prayer up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: For His Friend Having Surgery And Hoping He Ties The Strings Of His Gown [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close