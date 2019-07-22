Eddie Murphy In Talks To Secure $70M Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Deal

Fresh off of riding in cars to get coffee with Jerry Seinfeld, comedian Eddie Murphy, 58, it looks like he’s preparing to take center stage with a few Netflix comedy specials of his own.

The comedic genius has shied away from stand-up for years but all that is about to change as TMZreports Murphy is reportedly in talks to ink a $70 million deal with the streaming giant for an undisclosed amount of specials.

Murphy’s deal follows the very lucrative followings of his fellow comrades Dave Chappelle who inked a $60 million deal for three specials, and Chris Rock, who secured two specials for $40 million.

During his sit down with Seinfeld during the Riding In Cars episode, Murphy said that he welcomed a come back. “I want to get some more laughs, I want to keep being funny.” He acknowledged that he would have to of course brush up on his skills with club appearances.

“There’s no way around that process (and) we’re talking about a lot of rust.”

During a screening of Riding In Cars, MSNBC’s Joy Ann-Reid, the evening’s host, asked Murphy if he was afraid of bombing once he stepped to the mic. “Not now. Maybe in the early days. I’m pretty sure I’m funny now,” he replied.

Murphy is contemplating doing stand-up again, but he acknowledged he’d have to start from scratch to build a new act and hone it with a lot of club work. “There’s no way around that process (and) we’re talking about a lot of rust.”

Next year will be a major moment for the revered actor and comedian as he gears up to release Coming to America 2, slated for August 2020.

