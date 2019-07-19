“Welcome Home Ilhan!”: After “Send Her Back” Chants Rep. Omar Receives A Hero’s Return In Minnesota [VIDEO]

Rep. Ilhan Omar received an overwhelming welcome home as she returned to her home state of Minnesota on Thursday to headline a Medicare town hall, one of the many items she’s championed as a legislator.
“They said ‘send her back,’ they didn’t know I was already going back,” Omar began as she arrived at the airport in Minneapolis flanked by hundreds of supporters.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“We are going to continue to be a nightmare for this president because his policies are a nightmare to us. And we are not deterred, we are not threatened, we are ready!” she continued.
The week has proven to be a challenging one, but Omar is not wavering. After enduring a series of deliberate attacks at the hands of Donald Trump, beginning with a series of tweets which urged that she along with her three minority freshman colleagues “go back” to their home countries, followed by a merciless chanting of “send her back,” aimed at Omar at a Wednesday Trump rally, Omar is forging forward and getting back to work for her congressional district in Minnesota.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
“I know there are a lot of people that are trying to distract us now, but I want you all to know that we are not going to let them,” Omar later told the crowd at her town hall.
SEE ALSO: BET Founder Bob Johnson Faces Heat After Saying Democrats Moved “Too Far To The Left” & Voicing Support For Trump
Omar’s strength and poise as she continues to be attacked by the leader of the free world is doing nothing but shining a light on the exuberance of Black women, fielded by her beliefs and her insistence on speaking truth to power. Trump is without a dog in the fight against a determined Black woman.
This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.
#SistasRockTheVote: 25 Black Women Running For Office
#SistasRockTheVote: 25 Black Women Running For Office
1. Sistas Supporting Sistas In The 2018 MidtermsSource: 1 of 26
2. Lucy McBath, GeorgiaSource: 2 of 26
3. Stacey Abrams, GeorgiaSource: 3 of 26
4. Deidre DeJear, IowaSource: 4 of 26
5. Ayana Pressley, MassachusettsSource: 5 of 26
6. Jahana Haynes, ConnecticutSource: 6 of 26
7. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, CaliforniaSource: 7 of 26
8. Adrienne Bell, TexasSource: 8 of 26
9. Ilhan Omar, MinnesotaSource: 9 of 26
10. Cat Brooks, CaliforniaSource: 10 of 26
11. Dr. Vanessa Enoch, OhioSource: 11 of 26
12. Stephany Rose Spaulding, ColoradoSource: 12 of 26
13. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, FloridaSource: 13 of 26
14. Dee Thorton, IndianaSource: 14 of 26
15. Tish James, New YorkSource: 15 of 26
16. Janice Laws, GeorgiaSource: 16 of 26
17. Juliana Stratton, IllinoisSource: 17 of 26
18. Lauren Underwood, lllinoisSource: 18 of 26
19. Linda Coleman, North CarolinaSource: 19 of 26
20. Kimberly Fobbs, OklahomaSource: 20 of 26
21. Rosalyn Glenn, South CarolinaSource: 21 of 26
22. Jeannine Lee Lake, IndianaSource: 22 of 26
23. Miranda Joseph, AlabamaSource: 23 of 26
24. Kiana Maria Sears, ArizonaSource: 24 of 26
25. Cara McClure, AlabamaSource: 25 of 26
26. Erika Stotts Pearson, TennesseeSource: 26 of 26
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Erica Campbell To Release Her Book “More Than Pretty” In September
- Keke Palmer On “Surviving R. Kelly”: “The Whole Thing Was Eye-Opening, Painful, Sad, Disappointing And Heartbreaking” [VIDEO]
- Black Doctor Says American Airlines Forced Her To Cover ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit With Blanket
“Welcome Home Ilhan!”: After “Send Her Back” Chants Rep. Omar Receives A Hero’s Return In Minnesota [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com