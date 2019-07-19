Connecting Minority-Owned Businesses with Corporate Partners

Charlotte
| 07.19.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Dominique Milton

Source: Dominique Milton, CEO/ Ron Holland

Launching a profitable and sustainable business requires a lot of grinding, networking and more importantly, advocacy. This is especially true if corporate partnerships are desired.  Among the many areas where the Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council (CVMSDC) really shine,  is  connecting minority-owned businesses with corporate members. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Dominique Milton, President & CEO of CVMSDC about the sound strategies available to minority-owned businesses  with respect to corporate partnerships.

 

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close