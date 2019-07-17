viaessence:

The 2019 Emmy Nominations were announced this past Tuesday!

Some of the nominees we’ll be rooting for at this year’s Emmys include Ava DuVernay’s highly praised When They See Us, Beyoncé’s Homecoming, FX’s Pose and stars like Viola Davis, Billy Porter, and Jharrel Jerome.

The Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sunday, September 22. You can find the full list at www.emmys.com.

Here is some of this years nominees:

Don Cheadle

Cheadle landed a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his turn as Mo Monroe in Showtime’s Black Monday.

Anthony Anderson

Along with Cheadle, Anderson landed recognition in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for his role as Johnson family patriarch Andre “Dre” Johnson on Black-ish.

Viola Davis

Davis could take home another Emmy after earning a nomination for her starring role in ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder.

This Is Us

NBC’s tearjerker This Is Us landed a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

Laverne Cox

Cox landed a nomination for her turn as Sophia Burset on Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black. She’ll compete in the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series category.

The Nominations Are In! Ava DuVernay, Beyoncé, And More Land Emmy Noms was originally published on praisecleveland.com