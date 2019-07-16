Willow Smith Greases Her Mother’s Scalp In This Candid Mother-Daughter Moment

via essence:

The Smiths are currently on vacation in Greece, and Will Smith was witness to his wife, Jada, and daughter, Willow, having a cute beauty moment.

The mother-daughter duo partook in the age-old tradition of moisturizing and greasing one’s scalp. In the video posted on Instagram, Willow can be seen greasing her mother’s scalp while they are on a beautiful boat.

They even talk about the products they use, and we find out that Jada uses a combination of argan oil, Dr. Bronner’s and tea tree oil on her scalp.

Willow co-signed the tea tree oil, saying that “it helps alot”.

Meanwhile, Will is in the background cracking jokes, including play-critiquing them for greasing their scalps in Greece.

The ladies, to say the least, were not amused.

We love this family!

