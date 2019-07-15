Kamala Harris Proposes Investing $1B To End Nationwide Rape Kit Backlog

On Thursday Senator Kamala Harris introduced a key component of her campaign platform as she runs to become the first Black woman president of the United States.

Harris proposed that if elected she will allocate $1B to end the national back log of rape kits which have accumulated over multiple years, CNN reports.

The cost to test one kit ranges from $1,000 to $1,500 according to End the Backlog, a national non-profit organization. The organization was founded by Law & Order actress Mariska Hargitay. In order for states to receive funding, they would have to adhere to certain reforms like maintaining an annual account, report the number of untested kits, reducing the time needed to test the kits, and tracking the status.

My plan to close the nationwide rape kit backlog would cost about $2 million less each year than what taxpayers have spent on Trump’s golf trips. It’s time we had someone in the White House who is committed to fighting for survivors, not protecting predators. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 11, 2019

“It’s time we had someone in the White House who is committed to fighting for survivors, not protecting predators,” she tweeted.

“The federal government can and should prioritize justice for survivors of sex abuse, assault and rape,” Harris said. “As California’s Attorney General, I committed resources and attention to clearing a backlog of 1,300 untested rape kits at state-run labs, and we got it done within my first year in office. We need the same focus at the national level to pursue justice and help hold predators accountable.”

The effort follows Harris’ previous record in reducing the backlog while she was Attorney General of California. “As California’s Attorney General, I made clearing the backlog of 1,300 untested rape kits at state-run labs a top priority – and we got it done within my first year in office. I announced a plan to dedicate that same focus on the national level,” she tweeted. For their work, Harris’ department earned the U.S. Department of Justice’s Award for Professional Innovation in Victim Services.

As California’s Attorney General, I made clearing the backlog of 1,300 untested rape kits at state-run labs a top priority — and we got it done within my first year in office. I announced a plan to dedicate that same focus on the national level. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 11, 2019

In the last decade, about 225,000 untested rape kits have been uncovered. Too many survivors aren’t getting the justice they deserve. As president, I'll close the nationwide rape kit backlog by the end of my first term. Predators must be held accountable.https://t.co/Fc8QNv8ipz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 11, 2019

While there is no certain number of rape kit backlogs End The Backlog estimates that the total number is in the hundreds of thousands across the United States.

Harris’ proposal follows her commitment to heighten the national conversation among women’s rights. In May Harris released a plan following the passing of a series of restrictive abortion laws. Harris used her campaign website to outline the details of The Reproductive Rights Act, which would require states to receive approval from the Justice Department before being implementing said laws.

