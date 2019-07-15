A pastor in Florida is thanking God that a robbery didn’t turn deadly inside his church. According to the NY Post, Pastor Brant Adams of Seminole Heights Baptist Church in Florida held a burglary suspect at gunpoint inside a church until police got there.
Adams said, “I said, ‘Dude, what are you doing? He wasn’t looking for a fight, which I thank the Lord for.”
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
When Adams demanded the robber to get on the floor and stay away, he listened. Reports state that 49-year-old Miguel Otero-Rivera smashed a window of the church and tried to steal a laptop.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The pastor saw the robber as he walked out the food pantry.
SEE ALSO: Church In Michigan Pays Off Over 2 Million In Debt For Strangers
Adams said, “The simple message is: If you need help, ask for it. You don’t need to steal. If he would’ve just come to the back door and knocked … We would’ve given him some food.”
On a Facebook page, some church officials call Adam the “pistol-packing pastor.” Otero-Rivera was jailed and faces several charges.
9 Hilarious Church Signs
9 Hilarious Church Signs
1.Source: 1 of 9
2.Source: 2 of 9
3.Source: 3 of 9
4.Source: 4 of 9
5.Source: 5 of 9
6.Source: 6 of 9
7.Source: 7 of 9
8.Source: 8 of 9
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Erica Campbell To Release Her Book “More Than Pretty” In September
- Keke Palmer On “Surviving R. Kelly”: “The Whole Thing Was Eye-Opening, Painful, Sad, Disappointing And Heartbreaking” [VIDEO]
- Black Doctor Says American Airlines Forced Her To Cover ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit With Blanket
Pastor Held Armed Robber At Gunpoint Inside Church [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com