CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives Us A Full Body Summer Workout [VIDEO]

14 reads
Leave a comment

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier is giving us a complete summer workout  for our bodies. Dawn challenges us with exercises that include cardio, mountain climbers, ab crunches and more.

She believes the earth is your gym so find a bench and workout!

Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Ready? Let’s move!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives Us A Full Body Summer Workout [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 20 hours ago
07.18.19
Delusional Black Trump Worshiper Wonders: ‘Are People Of…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close