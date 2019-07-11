Morgan State Student Found Shot Dead In His Car Near The Campus

There were several shootings last night in Baltimore and one of the victims is a student at Morgan State University. The school has confirmed the victim to be Manuel Luis, he was a sophomore and shot outside of the school. He was a business student and found dead in a car around 5 a.m.

Morgan State University released the following statement, “As a community, the Morgan family collectively extends our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the Luis family. We ask that you keep them and their extended family and friends in prayer. In moments of despair, we come together and reaffirm our familial ties and bonds as Morganites.”

Manuel Luis was only 19 years old.

CBS reports detectives believe Luis was being robbed by two people when he was shot, “Investigators called it a crime of opportunity that escalated into tragedy.”

One report claims he was about to drive home to see his parents.

MSU student Shree Realer said, “It happened at 2:22 a.m., actually, because I remember looking at the clock right after it happened. It was like one gunshot and then you heard four more straight afterwards.”

There has been outpour on social media. One user wrote, “Manuel Luis….I promise you will NEVER be forgotten. The way you went is going to hurt me and so many. In 8 months you impacted plenty. Sucks that this is what it took for Morgan to wake tf up about security. My Morgan family we gotta do something to honor him. He was too pure.”

Another tweet read, “Sending prayers & condolences to all who are affected by the loss of one of our own, Manuel Luis. It always hits hard when we loose one of our own. It’s time for Morgan State & it’s surrounding communities to band together in order to stop this senselessness! # LongLiveManny.”

Other shootings included a 25-year-old man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his calf. He was allegedly robbed while leaving a liquor store around 9 p.m.

Around 10:45 p.m., another man was shot and taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of everyone affected by these tragedies.

